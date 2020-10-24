President Aliyev holds phone conversation with National Hero's father

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had a phone conversation with Nariman Hamidov, father of National Hero Shukur Hamidov who was martyred for the liberation of Gubadli.

The head of the state expressed condolences over the death of Shukur Hamidov, noted that he was awarded the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan for his bravery during the April battles, and that the president had personally presented the star of the hero to him.

Aliyev underlined that Shukur Hamidov heroically fought in the battles for the liberation of Gubadli region and was martyred.

President stressed that Shukur’s name will be immortalized in Gubadli region, where he was born and died for its liberation.

Thanking the head of state, Nariman Hamidov noted that the Azerbaijani people were closely united around him as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, expressing his confidence that they would continue to support the President of Azerbaijan.

Recalling his meeting with Nariman Hamidov, President Ilham Aliyev thanked him for raising such a heroic and loyal to the motherland son and asked to convey his condolences to all the loved ones of the Hamidov’s family.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.

Thus, Armenia launched a missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities and regions- Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi, Absheron, Tartar, Gabala, Kurdamir, Siyazan, Goranboy, Aghdam among others.

Sixty three civilians have been killed and 298 others have been injured since the outbreak of large-scale hostilities on September 27. 2,156 houses and 90 multi-apartment residential buildings, as well as 398 civilian facilities were severely damaged.

The Azerbaijani Army responded with counteroffensive operations, liberating Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Zangilan cities, Hadrut town, dozens of villages in Khojavand, Jabrayil, Fuzuli and Zangilan regions from the Armenian occupation. On October 18, the army hoisted its flag of historic Khudaferin Bridge that links Azerbaijan with Iran.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France has been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts have resulted in no progress and to this date, Armenia has failed to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) that demand the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.