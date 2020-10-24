Russian expert: CSTO activity does not depend on spontaneous momentary desire of member-states

By Trend





The activity of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) does not depend on the spontaneous immediate desire and aspirations of the member-states, Galina Niyazova, Russian expert, candidate of political sciences, senior lecturer of St. Petersburg State University, told Trend.

“Armenia does not have enough modern weapons or human resources trained to manage these weapons for at least some opportunity to appear to wage a long-term defensive struggle to maintain the status quo,” the expert added.

“Armenia itself understands this as from the very beginning it expected that having provoked an armed conflict, in case of its escalation, it would hide behind its more powerful neighbor,” Niyazova said.

“However, life made its own adjustments,” the expert said. “First, Russia did not see the slightest reason to enter into conflict on the side of Armenia, which has occupied lands of other countries."

Niyazova stressed that Armenia's expectation that it would act as an aggressor and receive assistance itself is completely unacceptable from the point of view of international law and could not be realized.

"For everyone, even for Armenia itself, it is already obvious that the war is being waged on the Azerbaijani territory,” the expert said. “And the activity of the CSTO does not depend on the spontaneous immediate desire and aspirations of the member-states. Secondly, Russia is the only country to which both Azerbaijan and Armenia trust as a mediator."

“In these conditions, Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement that “such a situation in which a big part of the Azerbaijani territory has been lost cannot last forever” is extremely important," Niyazova added.

"Thus, recognizing the fact of the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, Russia, calling for the peaceful settlement, does not want to freeze the conflict again for an indefinite period, but is determined to resolve it within the international law and the principle of territorial integrity of the countries," Niyazova said.