Envoy: Iran supports Azerbaijan's fair position, territorial integrity

Iran fully supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and its fair position over Nagorno-Karabakh, Iranianian Ambassador Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said during the meeting with Azerbaijan Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on October 23.

During the meeting, Bayramov highlighted Armenia’s aggressive policy, recent provocations against Azerbaijan, terrorist and war crimes committed through the firing of rockets at civilians and civilian objects, stressing that Azerbaijan launches counter- attack operations to ensure the security of citizens in accordance with international law.

In turn, ambassador stressed that Iran is interested in construction works in the liberated bordered territories of Azerbaijan, as well as in joint implementation of hydroelectric power plants “Khudaferin” and “Qiz Qalasi” and hydroelectric projects on the Araz River, which will contribute to further developing economic cooperation between two countries.

Moreover, it was noted that the partnership between the two countries is developing in various sectors of the economy, the number of Iranian companies benefiting from the favorable business environment in Azerbaijan is growing, mutual investment cooperation and joint projects are being implemented.

Furthermore, the sides discussed industry, agriculture, transport and logistics, investments, small and medium business, trade, tourism and others. Issues of cooperation development in different spheres and other issues of mutual interest were discussed.








