Prosecutor General's Office continues to reveal people carrying out illegal activity in occupied Azerbaijani territories

By Trend





As a result of the measures taken by the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office, individuals and legal entities who are engaged in illegal economic activity in the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia, including the use of gold and other deposits, electricity generation, banking, etc. were revealed, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office told Trend on Oct. 23.

The work of the Prosecutor General's Office in this sphere is underway.

The Prosecutor General's Office, within the international law, will ensure the process of taking effective measures against individuals and legal entities engaged in illegal economic and other activity in the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia.

The video footages about the order according to which foreigners can carry out economic activity in Azerbaijan, as well as on the provisions of the country's criminal legislation, envisaging liability for illegal economic activity, have been prepared in the French, Spanish, German, Russian, English and Arabic languages to prevent such cases of violation of the Azerbaijani laws.