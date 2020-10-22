Turkish president's aide: Armenia must leave occupied Azerbaijani lands

By Trend





Azerbaijan is fighting for a just cause, it defends its lands, but Armenia is an occupier, it must leave the occupied Azerbaijani territories, Turkish Presidential Aide Fuat Oktay said, Trend reports.

Fuat Oktay made the remark in an interview with CNN Turk TV channel.

"The former prime minister of Armenia said that we were able to expand the territories by occupying the lands of Nagorno-Karabakh, now the seizure of the Turkish part of Agrydag Mount is already a matter for future generations. Is such a state policy acceptable?!", said Oktay.

Answering the question about whether Turkey will send its troops to Azerbaijan, the presidential aide said that there are military agreements and military cooperation agreements between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

"If Armenia takes unexpected steps and such a request comes from Azerbaijan, then Turkey and our president will not hesitate in this matter," he stressed.