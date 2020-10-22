Armenian forces continue to retreat amid Azerbaijan’s counter-offensive operations

By Azernews

By Aisha Jabbarova

Armenian forces attacked Azerbaijani positions in the direction of Aghdere-Aghdam, Fizuli-Jabrayil, and Zangilan-Gubadli using small arms, mortars, and howitzers but were forced to retreat suffering heavy losses on October 21-22, Defence Ministry reported today.

The Armenian attacks in this direction of the frontline, in violation of the humanitarian truce, have continued for several days.

The ministry said that Armenian troops were forced to withdraw from important high grounds and a number of positions, losing personnel and military vehicles.

Many soldiers of the D-20 battery of the 155th artillery regiment of the Armenian armed forces, located in the direction of Khojavend were injured during the operation. The volunteers who had newly joined Armenia’s artillery units located in the north of Hadrut settlement left the firing positions and fled. The Armenian army

The 5th mountain rifle regiment, located in the Aghdere direction suffered heavy casualties in terms of military personnel. Commander of the 3rd battalion of the regiment Robert Hambartsumyan went missing, and the chief of staff of the battalion was killed.

A large number of Armenian soldiers were also killed when an underground shelter was annihilated by Azerbaijani soldiers.

There were significant casualties among the military personnel as a result of the fire strike at the defense area of the 543rd regiment. The commander of the regiment was injured, his deputy, battalion commander Araik Hovakimyan and his deputies, commanders of a mortar battery, and a company were killed. The military personnel of a company of the 1st battalion refused to engage in the battle.

The fighting continues along the entire frontline and Azerbaijan retains control over the operational situation.