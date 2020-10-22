TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijani, Russian FMs meet

21 October 2020 [15:45] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Separate meetings of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan were held in Russia’s Moscow city on October 20-21, Trend reports citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The urgent issues related to the implementation of the previously reached agreements on the ceasefire regime in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the creation of conditions for its sustainable settlement were discussed during the talks.

