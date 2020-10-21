21.10.2020
17:56
новости на русском
azərbaycan dilində
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
RSS
Main page
Latest News
Analytics
Politics
Business
Society
Sports
Arts & Entertainment
Azernews.az
World news
Weird / Interesting
Photo Galleries
Voice of Diaspora
Your Corner
TODAY.AZ
/
Politics
President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Japan’s Nikkei newspaper
21 October 2020 [17:37] -
TODAY.AZ
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has been interviewed by Japan’s Nikkei newspaper.
.
URL:
http://www.today.az/news/politics/199077.html
Tweet
Print version
Views: 8
Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.
Follow @TRENDNewsAgency
Recommend news to friend
Your name:
Your e-mail:
Friend's name:
Friend's e-mail:
See Also
21 October 2020 [17:52]
Armenia creates suicide squads consisting of prisoners sentenced to death
21 October 2020 [17:51]
Pakistani FM voices support for Azerbaijan's right of self-defense
21 October 2020 [17:37]
President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Japan’s Nikkei newspaper
21 October 2020 [17:14]
Heads of Christian religious communities of Azerbaijan protest against draft resolution submitted to US Congress
21 October 2020 [17:03]
Three more UAVs of Armenia destroyed
21 October 2020 [17:00]
Turkic Council condemns Armenia's attacks on populated areas, civilians in Azerbaijan
21 October 2020 [16:50]
Hungary reiterates its support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity
21 October 2020 [16:43]
Pakistani expert: Armenian aggression against innocents in Azerbaijan - condemnable offense
21 October 2020 [16:25]
Azerbaijan to issue support for children who lost parents after Armenia's Ganja attac
21 October 2020 [16:10]
Azerbaijani MP: Armenia’s terrorist authorities must be punished
Most Popular
Azerbaijan liberates 13 more villages occupied by Armenia
President Aliyev: Armenia seeks to expand geography of conflict [UPDATE]
FLEX Alumni sends letter to attention of US Ambassador in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan liberates Zangilan city, 17 villages from Armenian occupation [UPDATE]
Video instructions issued for foreign visitors crossing Azerbaijan's border
Azerbaijan unilaterally ready to transfer bodies of dead Armenian servicemen
Armenian PM admits defeat and ready for talks with Azerbaijan on Karabakh
Contact us:
[email protected]
Copyright © 2005-2014 Today.Az
Advertising