Azerbaijan to issue support for children who lost parents after Armenia's Ganja attac

21 October 2020 [16:25] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Deputy Chairman - Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) Ali Ahmadov met with victims of the Armenian terror in Ganja city, Trend reports.

Ahmadov also visited the area subjected to a missile strike by Armenia.

The deputy PM told reporters that starting from November, the NAP will provide monthly financial support worth 300 manat (over $176) to each child who lost parents due to a missile attack on Ganja.

The children will receive this financial support until they reach 18 years old.



















