Azerbaijani servicemen contributing to victories of country's army

By Trend





The valiant Azerbaijani Armed Forces under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev continue to successfully liberate the country's cities and villages from the Armenian occupation, the press service of the Defense Ministry told Trend on October 20.

According to the press service, the cities and villages liberated from the occupation are under the full control of the Azerbaijani army.

The group of Azerbaijani servicemen who have contributed to the victories of the army is presented below.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.







