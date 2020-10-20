Chairperson of Azerbaijan's parliament talks Turkish Grand National Assembly's support

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s friendship and brotherhood are eternal and unshakable, Chairperson of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova said.

Gafarova made the remark at today's plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports on Oct. 20.

“The world once again witnessed the brotherhood of Azerbaijan and Turkey, when the fraternal country declared that it supports Azerbaijan in its just struggle against the Armenian aggression,” chairperson of the Azerbaijani parliament added. "The presence of Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop at today's parliamentary meeting is another example of brotherhood of the two countries."