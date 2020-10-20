Update given on civilian casualties from Armenian shelling of Azerbaijan's Aghdam

By Trend





The Armenian Armed Forces have been firing at Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district from missile systems and artillery installations from various directions since the morning of October 19, Trend reports referring to the General Prosecutor's Office.

“Today, at nearly 15:00 (GMT +4), as a result of the Banovshalar settlement’s shelling, civilians Shamama Guliyeva (born 1955), Maya Guliyeva (born 1976), as well as AzTV employee, journalist Anar Baybalaoglu (born 1982), who was sent to the front zone to inform the international community about the provocations committed by Armenia against the civilian population of Azerbaijan, received various injuries. All of them were hospitalized,” the office said.

According to the office, as a result of the Pashabayli settlement’s shelling, civilian Chichak Mahiyaddinli was wounded and hospitalized.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.