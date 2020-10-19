Presidential aide: Armenia continues to attack Azerbaijani civilians as conflict unleashed by Yerevan continues

By Trend





The conflict unleashed by Armenian continues and Armenian continues to attack Azerbaijani civilians, cities, and villages, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

Hajiyev made the statement during a press briefing held on Oct. 19.

He noted that even hospitals schools and kindergartens are also not spared by the Armenian armed forces.

“As a sign of goodwill Azerbaijan agreed to a humanitarian ceasefire regime, however right after the agreement was reached Armenian armed forces launched missile attack on Ganja, second largest city of Azerbaijan. Armenia hit the residential area in Ganja, the city which is far away from the conflict zone, No military facilities, no military object are placed in this city,” Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev also noted that Armenian armed forces attacked Azerbaijani Mingachevir, Khizi which are near the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku.

“Armenia behaves and acts in an irresponsible manner, far away from rules of interstate relations. Armenian armed forces are fighting against Azerbaijani civilians, including babies, children. Thus, taking into consideration these actions Armenia cannot position itself as a defender of human rights as it attacks the civilian population of Azerbaijan,” he said.

Hajiyev added that these actions of Armenia cannot break the will of the Azerbaijani people and Azerbaijani people continue to demand justice, i.e liberation of occupied territories.