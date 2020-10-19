UNICEF expresses concern over over death of children due to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has expressed concern over the death of children as a result of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

UNICEF called the ongoing hostilities as inflicting an appalling and unacceptable toll on children.

"The ongoing conflict in and beyond Nagorno-Karabakh is inflicting an appalling and unacceptable toll on children. In addition to the mounting number of child fatalities and injuries, dozens of homes and schools have been damaged or destroyed. Countless children and families have endured extreme psychological trauma and distress for weeks," the statement said.

The Fund appeals, in the strongest possible terms, for immediate implementation of the humanitarian ceasefire

"Children, families and the civilian facilities that they depend upon must be protected, in line with international human rights and humanitarian law. A complete cessation of hostilities is in the best interest of all children," the message said.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on September 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result, Azerbaijani Army liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as took several strategic heights under control.

The Armenian Armed Forces continued to grossly violate the humanitarian ceasefire regime and once again launched missile attacks on Azerbaijan’s Ganja city on October 17.

As a result of missiles attacks, residential buildings have been destroyed. As of October 18, some 52 people and the bodies of 13 victims have been removed from the rubble.