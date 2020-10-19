Azerbaijani MoD shows soldiers who liberated Hadrut from Armenian occupation

By Trend





Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry has highlighted some of the soldiers who participated in liberation of Hadrut town (Azerbaijan's Khodjavend district), Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The Azerbaijani village of Hadrut was occupied by the Armenian armed forces on October 2, 1992. Thanks to the successful counter-offensive operation by the Azerbaijani army, Hadrut and the adjacent villages were liberated from the Armenian occupation, and are under the full control of the Azerbaijani army.







