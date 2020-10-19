Expert: Europe must stop Armenia from establishing terrorist base inside sovereign territory of Azerbaijan

European heads of state must exert all political and economic pressure so that Armenian leadership is not establishing a terrorist base inside the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, Peter M. Tase, US expert, strategic adviser on international affairs and public diplomacy to governments, universities, and corporations in Europe and the Americas told Trend.

Tase noted that leaders of key European Union Nations are totally mistaken and they are committing a grave mistake in attempting to falsify well-known historical facts that fully certify that Nagorno -- Karabakh is a sovereign territory of Azerbaijan.

“European heads of state must exert all political and economic pressure against Yerevan so that Armenian leadership is not establishing a terrorist base inside the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan. If Armenia is installing ASALA terrorist group inside Azerbaijan, this will be catastrophic for the whole European Continent. Azerbaijani people and its government are very patient in addressing the belligerence and missile attacks of Armenia and simply request fair treatment by the international community,” Tase said.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.