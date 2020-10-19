President Aliyev: Armenia seeks to expand geography of conflict [UPDATE]

By Ayya Lmahamad

Armenia wants to expand the geography of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as they cannot confront us on their own, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during the meeting with Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop on October 19.

“They see that they cannot confront us on their own. We are defeating them on the battlefield. Very good news comes from the front every day. This morning I announced the liberation of more villages. The Azerbaijani Army is on the victory march and all the tasks before us are being fulfilled,” the president said.

Moreover, he underlined that the support of the Turkish state and people is of special importance.

“The statements made by Turkish President showed the whole world that the Turkish-Azerbaijani unity is unshakable, and we stand by each other in difficult times. I have said this several times and I want to say again that if this open position had not been demonstrated, other forces could have intervened,” Aliyev said.

“Turkey and Azerbaijan are the closest countries in the world. It is impossible to find other countries elsewhere in the world that would be so close to each other as Turkey and Azerbaijan. We are always next to each other. It will continue to be the case,” the president added.

Likewise, he noted that the statements of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, speaker and minister statements and the letters received from the ordinary citizens of Turkey are a manifestation of great solidarity.

In turn, Sentop highlighted that in the Tovuz attacks, four political parties made a statement in Turkish Parliament, and after September 27 made another statement.

“We say “one nation, two states”. There are historical grounds for this. In the evening we were in the Alley of Martyrs where there are martyrs from 34 provinces of Turkey. They rest here and their names are on the tombstones. We, as Turkey, have been here on difficult days of Azerbaijan, we are next to Azerbaijan sharing in its sorrow and joy,” he said.

Moreover, he stated that the statement made by Azerbaijani President when receiving Greek Ambassador was followed with great attention, and was highly appreciated in Turkey.

He stressed that Turkey’s support for Azerbaijan is not about friendship, moreover Azerbaijan’s position is just in terms of international law.

“Our support for Azerbaijan is not only about friendship. This struggle is Azerbaijan’s just struggle. It is also historically right because Nagorno-Karabakh has always been the land of Azerbaijan throughout history, a part of the Azerbaijani homeland for hundreds of years. This was the case during the Soviet era and during Tsarist Russia. Azerbaijan is also right in terms of international law,” he stressed.











