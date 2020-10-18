Defense Ministry: 527th regiment battalion of Armenian Armed Forces refuses to participate in battles

By Trend





Having suffered heavy losses in manpower and military equipment during heavy fighting, the rifle battalion of the 527th motorized rifle regiment of the Armenian Armed Forces is practically paralyzed.

There are mainly officers and warrant officers among the killed and wounded servicemen of the battalion sent to reinforce the military units of the 1st corps of the Armenian Armed Forces, Trend reports citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

No additional forces and military equipment are provided to military units defeated in the course of hostilities. A battalion that is undermanned and has difficulty with ammunition cannot cover the line of defense. For this reason, the personnel of the battalion refused to participate in hostilities.