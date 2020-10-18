First Vice-President: May the independence of Azerbaijan be eternal!

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the occasion of the State Independence Day.

Trend presents the post:

“These days, the entire world community is eye witnessing the invincible will, resolve, determination, unity and solidarity of the Azerbaijani people, and their devotion to the Motherland. I am confident that these characteristics of our people will always help us to successfully cope with all the challenges ahead, as well as ensure the preservation of our independence. May the independence of Azerbaijan be eternal! May Almighty God bless our people and our Motherland!”







