Former Prime Minister of Moldova sends letter to Azerbaijani president

Former Prime Minister of Moldova Chiril Gaburici sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mr. President,

With shock I am following continued shelling and killings in Ganja city, and the casualties incurred including children, escalating of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

Despite UN Security Council resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884 which were approved over 30 years ago nothing has been changed. These attacks against the Azerbaijani civilian population and civilian targets constitute a serious violation of international humanitarian and human rights law.

With strong statement of our co-chairs, being in touch with secretary-general we as members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center are also willing to provide support in form of our expertise and combined experience.

Wish you and the people of Azerbaijan all the best. Our prayers are with you," said the letter.