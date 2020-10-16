Azerbaijani army liberates 3 more villages of Khojavend district

The Azerbaijani army has liberated Khirmanjig, Agbulag, Akhullu villages of Khojavend district from Armenian occupation, President Ilham Aliyev wrote on Twitter page today.

“Long live the Azerbaijani Army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” the president tweeted.

Azerbaijan has so far liberated dozens villages, strategic heights and Hadrut town in military operations that were triggered by Armenia's attack on Azerbaijani civilians and military on September 27.

Armenian attacks have killed 47 Azerbaijani civilians, including three children, and injured dozens of others.