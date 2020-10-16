When do Armenians learn that Angelenos do not care about Armenia? - US TV show host

By Trend





Well-known US TV show host Tom Leykis commented on the blocking of the highway by the Armenians in the US city on his Twitter page, Trend reports on Oct. 16.

“When will Armenians learn that Angelenos do not care about Armenia?” Tom Leykis tweeted. “If you care so much, go back and fight for your own country. Do not expect the US to do it! We are not going to do it!”

The Armenians living in Los Angeles as a sign of protest against the liberation of the Azerbaijani territories from the Armenian occupation illegally blocked the highway in Burbank city. These actions of the Armenians caused great discontent among local residents.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.







