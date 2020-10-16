Armenian Armed Forces' artillery battery destroyed, regiment's deputy commander wounded

By Trend





The situation on the front in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone remains tense, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The operational situation in the Agdere-Aghdam and Fuzuli-Hadrut directions of the front remained tense on October 15 and on the night of October 16,

“Yesterday, the Armenian Armed Forces fired positions of Azerbaijani units in liberated from occupation Jabrayil and Hadrut directions, as well as villages near the front line using missiles, artillery and mortars,” the ministry said. “At night, Armenian troops tried to activate in some directions front. The Azerbaijani troops suppressed the activity of the Armenian troops, and they suffered heavy losses.”

“As a result of actions taken by the Azerbaijani army at different directions of the front a large number of manpower, 2 T-72 tanks, 1 BM-21 Grad MLRS, 5 D-30, and howitzers-guns, 2 units of ZSU-23-4 Shilka (self-propelled, radar-guided anti-aircraft weapon system) and 8 units of automobile vehicles with ammunition of the Armed Forces of Armenia were destroyed and disabled,” noted the ministry.

According to the ministry, on the defensive line of the Armenian military forces’ 18th motorized rifle division, the cases of mass desertion of military personnel and conscripts were recorded. In order to prevent the cases, the Armenian government established commandant posts of the military police on the highways of Gorus city, Armenia, and Turshsu village, Azerbaijan’s Nagorno Karabakh.

“Among the personnel who took up positions on the defensive line of the 5th Armenian mountain rifle regiment, there are many killed and wounded. Food and ammunition deficit appeared among the regiment divisions,” the ministry also said. “As a result of the shooting down of vehicles transporting Armenian volunteers to the defensive line of the 10th regiment, there are killed and wounded.”

As reported, the retreating Armenian troops left a large number of vehicles and armored vehicles at their positions and fled. An artillery battery was destroyed on the defensive line of the 9th motorized rifle regiment, and the regiment's deputy commander was wounded.

It became known that some of the mercenaries who arrived in the territory of Nagorno Karabakh refused to join the battle.

The troops of the Azerbaijani army retain an operational advantage along the entire front.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

Following almost two weeks of intensive military confrontations, Armenia and Azerbaijan, with Russia's mediation, have agreed on a temporary ceasefire for humanitarian purposes, for exchange of prisoners of war as well as bodies of the dead.

After the declaration of the ceasefire, on October 11, 2020, at about 2:00 (GMT+4) Armenian Armed Forces fired missiles at multi-apartment residential buildings in the central part of Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan, located outside the frontline zone. As a result, 10 civilians were killed, 35 injured, as well as more than 10 multi-story buildings, and over 100 different objects were damaged.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.