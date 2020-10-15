Turkish FM: Turkic-speaking countries must demonstrate solidarity with Azerbaijan

By Trend

Turkey calls on the Turkic-speaking countries to demonstrate solidarity with Azerbaijan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports with reference to Turkish Anadolu Agency.

Cavusoglu made the remark during the opening of the academic year at the International Kazakh-Turkish University named after Akhmet Yassawi

“Turkic-speaking countries should demonstrate solidarity with Azerbaijan. Ankara has always been and remains directly on the side of Baku in its fair struggle for the liberation of historical lands of Azerbaijan,” the Turkish FM noted.

“In the region where Turkey is located, there are a large number of conflicts, problems, and acts of aggression. The latest provocations of Armenia against Azerbaijan have again confirmed this fact. Armenia attacks the lands of Azerbaijan. Yerevan's actions can be classified as war crimes. Unfortunately, a number of countries are trying to put Azerbaijan and the occupier-Armenia on the same scale, ignoring the UN and OSCE decisions. Therefore, solidarity with Azerbaijan is ever more crucial,” Cavusoglu said.