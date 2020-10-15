Senior official: Int’l pressure on Armenia over its war crimes - insufficient

By Trend

Unfortunately, international pressure on Armenia in connection with its war crimes is insufficient, Assistant to the Azerbaijani First Vice President Elchin Amirbayov said.

Amirbayov made the remark at the briefing for representatives of foreign military attaches and international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan (UN, EU, ICRC), Trend reports on Oct. 14.

“You have personally witnessed the international war crimes committed by Armenia in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city,” assistant to the Azerbaijani first vice president added. “Azerbaijan is ready to take all preventive steps to ensure the safety of its population.”

"Armenia must comply with the ceasefire regime, withdraw its troops from the occupied territories,” Amirbayov added. “Only in this case, the conflict will be resolved peacefully. Otherwise, Azerbaijan will liberate its territory from occupation by military means."