Russian deputy FM, EU special representative discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone

By Trend

Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Andrey Rudenko, had a telephone conversation with EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus, Toivo Klaar, at the initiative of Klaar on October 15, Trend reports with reference to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The interlocutors have exchanged assessments of the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, emerging after the announcement of the humanitarian ceasefire regime since October 10 in accordance with the agreement at the meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia in Moscow on October 9-10.

While expressing concern about the ongoing hostilities in the conflict zone and the growing death toll, the parties reaffirmed the imperative of strict implementation of all the provisions of the Moscow Declaration, primarily regarding the immediate ceasefire, the creation of a solid verification mechanism, and the intensification of substantive negotiations as part of the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group’s co-chairs.