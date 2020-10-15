Ilham Aliyev: Attack on Ganja showed again who is not interested in ceasefire

By Azernews

President Ilham Aliyev has said that Armenia’s recent missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja city was a cowardly attack organized less than a day following the humanitarian truce negotiated between the two countries.

Aliyev made the remarks in an interview with Haber Turk TV channel on October 14.

“A statement is made about a ceasefire, but such a cowardly attack is organized less than a day later. This shows yet again who is not interested in a ceasefire,” Aliyev said.

Ten civilians were killed on the night leading to October 11 as Armenia launched a missile attack on Azerbaijan’s second largest city Ganja with a population of over half a million people.

“The ceasefire would allow things to move from a military onto political and diplomatic levels. At the diplomatic level, this issue should be resolved around the negotiating table, Armenia should withdraw from the other occupied territories, Azerbaijani citizens should return there and peace should be established. But it seems that Armenia's plans were completely different. They believed that by using this ceasefire, they could reduce their military losses, gain time, mobilize new forces and thus continue their attacks on Azerbaijan. They were wrong. I said that if Armenia did not act positively, they would regret it, and I was right,” Aliyev said.