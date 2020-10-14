Armenian armed forces indifferent to Christian values

By Trend

As a result of the missile attacks of the terrorist state - Armenia, the Russian Orthodox Church of Alexander Nevsky located in Azerbaijan’s Ganja was also damaged, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote, Trend reports.

Hajiyev wrote the comment, sharing the Twitter post made by Head of the department of the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs Vugar Mammadov.

In the video published, the clergyman of the church called these actions of the Armenian side inhuman and assessed them as genocide.







