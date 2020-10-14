Embassy comments on rumors of "Iran attacking Azerbaijan"

By Trend





Iran's embassy in Azerbaijan has denied news reports that the Islamic Republic has attacked Azerbaijani with heavy artillery.

"Iran has not attacked Azerbaijan with heavy artillery," Iranian Embassy told Trend.

The embassy said that news in some media about “Iran attacking Azerbaijani army positions” does not reflect the truth.

Iranian Embassy noted that such news are spread after statements of Iranian political and military officials related to support of Azerbaijan's position.

The Embassy added that such news is spread for violating the developing relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Iran and Azerbaijan are friendly and brotherly countries. This friendship and brotherhood will continue forever and no one can damage this relationship," said the embassy.



