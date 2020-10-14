MoD: Some Azerbaijani settlements under fire of Armenian Armed Forces

By Trend

The situation on the Agdere-Aghdam and Fuzuli-Hadrut-Jabrayil directions of the front line remained tense on the night of October 13-14, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, at the night, units of Armenian Armed Forces attacked the positions of the Azerbaijani army in some directions of the front line, but were repelled, incurring losses.

The ministry said 5 T-72 tanks, 3 BM-21 Grad MLRS, 1 Osa-AKM air defense system, 1 BMP-2, 1 anti-aircraft gun KS-19, 2 D-30 cannon howitzers, as well as several units of automobile equipment of the Armenian Armed Forces were destroyed and disabled in different directions of the front line.

As reported, the territories of Tartar, Aghdam and Aghjabadi districts have been under artillery fire since the morning of Oct.14.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

Following almost two weeks of intensive military confrontations, Armenia and Azerbaijan, with Russia's mediation, have agreed on a temporary ceasefire for humanitarian purposes, for exchange of prisoners of war as well as bodies of the dead.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.