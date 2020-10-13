IEC Secretary General makes statement on energy security in S.Caucasus

By Trend





The Secretary General of the International Energy Charter (IEC) Urban Rusnak made a statement entitled ‘Energy Security in the South Caucasus’, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy Zamina Aliyeva said, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy.

In a statement, the secretary general called for compliance with international obligations, refraining from any action that could affect important energy infrastructure or seriously disrupt and stop energy supplies, Aliyeva said.

Earlier, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov sent an appeal to the Secretariat of the International Energy Charter and other international energy organizations to condemn the provocations of Armenia.