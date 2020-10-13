Armenia shelling Azerbaijan’s Terter, Aghdam, Aghjabadi regions

The Armenian armed forces are shelling the territories of Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Aghjabadi regions grossly violating the humanitarian truce, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported in the morning today.

The shelling of civilians comes after the humanitarian truce that came into force on October 10 noon.

The Russian mediated truce had been approved by the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in Moscow. However, few hours after the truce, Armenia forces launched large-scale missile attacks on Azerbaijanis civilian settlements, the deadliest being in Ganja. The attack on Ganja on October 11 killed 9 civilians.

Overall, 41 Azerbaijanis civilians have been killed in Armenia’s attacks on densely-populated areas.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres.