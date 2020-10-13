Armenia's acts of terror show it wants to continue war - analyst

By Trend

Today’s terror acts, and this is certainly terrorist attacks against civilian population of Azerbaijan, have showed that Armenia wants to continue war, wants blood, wants to find itself in more impossible conditions than now, senior analyst of Russia's "Vestnik Kavkaza" Andrey Petrov said, Trend reports.

Petrov was commenting on Armenia launching missiles on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja and Mingachevir.

He noted that Armenia in fact completely abandoned any peaceful settlement on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by its night attacks on Ganja and later on Mingachevir.

“Azerbaijan, having an advantage on the battlefield, agreed to the calls of the international community to return to a peaceful settlement, although it could calmly and confidently continue military actions by squeezing out occupation forces from its territories," he said.

"Actually the last chance was given to Armenia to avoid a huge number of victims and withdraw its troops in peace. However, today’s terror acts, and this is certainly terrorist attacks against civilian population of Azerbaijan, have showed that Armenia wants to continue war," Petrov said.

"I think that resumption of military acts is inevitable, because Armenia didn’t fulfill any conditions of truce which was agreed in Moscow,” Petrov said.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

On October 6th, at about 9 pm (GMT+4), Armenian Armed Forces launched missiles at Azerbaijani Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the largest strategic project in the region, which plays an important role in Europe's energy security. Azerbaijani army was able to disable the missiles in the air, so no damage was done to the pipeline.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.