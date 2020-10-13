Azerbaijan Ukraine's main oil raw materials exporter in 2020

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's share in Ukrainian's import of oil raw materials accounted for 63.8 percent from the total import volume during the period of January-September 2020, local media has reported.

Azerbaijan exported oil raw materials worth $199.8 million to Ukraine, becoming Ukraine's main oil raw materials exported during the reporting period, followed by U.S. with $67.7 million, Libya with $45.5 million and other countries.

It should be noted that during the reporting period, Ukraine increased import of oil and oil raw materials by 1.8 times to 962,683 tons, worth $313.1 million.

Ukraine did not export oil and oil raw materials in January-September 2020 and in 2019.

Earlier it was reported that during first eight months of the year, Azerbaijan exported 19.2 million tons of oil to the world markets, including condensate, which is by 8 percent or 1.7 million tons less than in the same period of 2019. In addition, the consortium accounted for 18.4 million tons of oil export, while SOCAR for 0.8 million tons.

Ukraine is Azerbaijan’s second largest trade turnover partner among CIS countries, with a trade turnover worth $555.8 million during the reporting period. Of total turnover, export amounted to $276.3 million, while import to $279.4 million.