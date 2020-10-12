Missiles, rocket systems being transported to Armenia on civilian aircrafts

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani Presidential Aide Hikmat Hajiyev has said Armenia is receiving missiles and rocket systems on civilian aircrafts.

"Under the humanitarian aid, corrupt air carrier Atlantis Armenian Airlines, which is also under sanctions, transports missiles and rocket systems to Armenia on civilian aircrafts," Hikmat Hajiyev said in a Twitter post on October 11.

"This is a blatant violation of the Chicago Convention and the rules of the International Civil Aviation Organization," Hajiyev said.

Day.az earlier reported that on October 3-6, Armenia's Airbus 319 with the number 701 of the Moscow-Yerevan route delivered the first part of the military products purchased and already prepared for export.

Thus, for the purpose of implementing the delivery, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan paid a one-day visit to Moscow on October 3, according to the website. In addition, Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan had a flight to Moscow on October 4. In both cases, the flights were performed in violation of ICAO norms and Georgia's ban on the passage of military cargo.

According to Armenian media reports, the delivery of a large batch of weapons has been made through the efforts of Armenia's second president Robert Kocharyan. The head of the office of the second president Viktor Soghomonyan, has not responded to these media reports.

Armenia will deliver the remaining weapons stored near the cities of Minvoda and Moscow. Among these weapons are heavy TOS 1A (Solntsepek) flamethrower systems, Kornet anti-tank guided missile systems, missiles to this system, as well as other samples.

Armenia is using civilian aircraft to bring weapons to the country under the guise of humanitarian assistance.

Commercial companies Armenia Avia and Nord Star on the route Moscow Yerevan are considered as possible cargo carriers.

Armenia Avia has already announced plans to deliver humanitarian cargo to the conflict zone near occupied Nagorno-Karabakh free of charge.

In addition, the license of Atlantis Armenia Airlines has been renewed, which also planned to carry out flights from October 7 to 9, two flights per day.