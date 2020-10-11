Armenia attacking Azerbaijan’s Ganja to enlist CSTO’s support - S.Korean professor

By Trend

The Armenians imagine that the events in Nagorno-Karabakh region are a "crusade", Director of the Institute of Eurasian Turkic Research at Dongduk Women's University, Professor Oh Eun-kyung wrote in an article published in the South Korean popular magazine Sisa, Trend reports on Oct. 11.

“The Armenians seek support from the West, claiming that these events are allegedly taking place on "religious grounds",” the professor added.

“Although the Armenians claim that Nagorno-Karabakh region is their ancestral land, in fact they have been living in Nagorno-Karabakh region since early 19th century,” the article said.

The author wrote that as the hostilities within the aggravated conflict are being conducted on Azerbaijan’s territory, Russia, which has a military base in Armenia, has no reason to support the Armenian troops.

However, Armenia is attacking the Azerbaijani city of Ganja, which is far from the conflict zone, to enlist the support of the CSTO, he said.