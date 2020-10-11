Return to previous ineffective negotiations on Karabakh no longer possible - Ukrainian politician

By Trend

It is important that the humanitarian ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia opens the way to look for a fair and lasting peace based on the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and ensuring its full sovereignty over all its occupied territories, former Vice Minister of Ukraine Kostyantyn Gryshchenko told Trend.

Gryshchenko believes that to achieve this ultimate goal, it is not so much the format of the negotiations that is important, but the understanding by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs that a return to the previous ineffective negotiation process is no longer possible.

The latest exacerbation of the armed conflict clearly showed this, he said.

Gryshchenko noted that in the course of recent events, Azerbaijan has demonstrated political will and effective readiness to mobilize all available economic, military and diplomatic resources in order to finally move away from endless discussions within the Minsk Group to finding a practical solution to the issue of restoring its sovereignty over the occupied territories.

"The balance of forces is in favor of Azerbaijan, and the opposite side cannot but reckon with this," he said.