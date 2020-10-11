Eight civilians killed in Armenia's missile attack on Azerbaijan's 2nd largest city Ganja [VIDEO]

By Azernews

At least eight civilians were killed and 33 more were injured in Armenia's overnight missile attack in Ganja, Azerbaijan's second largest city on October 11.

Among the casualties are children.

"In the midst of night Ganja city came under missile attack of Armenia. 3 residential buildings destroyed. As of now 7+civilians, as well as women killed. 33 civilians including kids seriously wounded. Armenia hides itself behind humanitarian ceasefire to attack Azerbaijani civilians," Presidential Aide Hikmat Hajiyev wrote in his Twitter account on October 11.

In another Tweet, Hajiyev wrote: Armenia's state level policy of terror continues. Impunity of Armenia encourages it for further war crimes and military crimes. Misusing humanitarian truce Armenia indiscriminately fired densely populated residential part Ganja. Armenia must be stopped."

It should be noted that Ganja is 60 km away from the conflict zone.

The attack on Ganja comes hours after the humanitarian ceasefire signed between Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers with Russia's mediation on October 10.

Armenia also attacked Azerbaijan's Jabrayil and Hadrut regions on October 10.

