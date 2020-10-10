Armenia's continuous shelling causes fires, destruction of Azerbaijani civilian facilities

By Trend





The Armenian Armed Forces continue artillery and missile attacks on densely populated districts, civilian facilities of Azerbaijan, including private and apartment buildings, households, which caused fires and destruction, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.

The shells launched by the Armenian armed forces caused a fire in one of the apartments in a four-storey residential building in the Tartar district, and a fire also occurred on the roof of the building. The relevant forces of the State Fire Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, involved in the territory, have managed to prevent the spread of fire on to the neighboring apartments.

Moreover, shelling by the Armenian army led to fires in civilian-owned economic facilities in the Tartar and Aghdam districts.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations is working in an enhanced mode. In case of any emergency, the ministry asks to immediately report it to the hotline - #112.







