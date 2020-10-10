Defense Ministry: Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes continue all night

By Trend





The Armenian Armed Forces continue to shell Azerbaijani settlements, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Aghjabadi and Fuzuli districts of Azerbaijan are being intensively shelled.

The Azerbaijani army is taking retaliatory measures against the Armenian armed forces, said the ministry.

Following almost two weeks of intensive military confrontations, on Oct. 10 Armenia and Azerbaijan, with Russia's mediation, have agreed on a temporary ceasefire for humanitarian purposes, for exchange of prisoners of war as well as bodies of the dead.

Despite the agreement, Armenia continues to violate the ceasefire regime in the direction of occupied Azerbaijani lands.