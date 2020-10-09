Three civilians injured in Armenian missile attack in Fuzuli

By Azernews





Three civilians have been injured in Armenia’s missile attack on Garabagh village in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district, Trend news agency reported on October 9.

The injured civilians are 38-year-old Samir Asadov, 62-year-old Nizami Ibrahimov, and 52-year-old Alman Abbasov – all residents of Garabagh village.

The missiles were fired from the territory of Armenia.

Big damage has been inflicted on the houses in Garabagh, Karimbeyli, Babi, Shukurbeyli villages of Fuzuli district as a result of the attack.

Armenian forces are also intensively shelling Azerbaijan’s Mingachevir city and Aghjabedi region, the Defence Ministry reported on October 9 at 14:19 pm.

Earlier today the ministry reported that the Armenian forces are shelling Barda and Aghdam regions.

In the meantime, special mobile groups of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) conducted operational-search activities in the Fuzuli district, the agency told Trend.

According to ANAMA, on October 8, a 122-mm D-4 smoke shell stuffed with 3.6 kg of white phosphorus (P-4), fired by the Armenian Armed Forces, was found.

The use of such shells against civilians targets is prohibited by the requirements of international humanitarian law, said the agency.

From September 27 to October 8, ANAMA, based on 333 signals (operational calls), carried out 313 operational and urgent operational visits.

The territories of houses and household plots were inspected in Aghdam, Aghdash, Aghjabadi, Barda, Beylagan, Bilasuvar, Jabrayil, Goranboy, Naftalan, Fuzuli, Tartar, Shamkir, Hajigabul, Zardab districts, in the territory of the cities of Mingachevir thermal power plant, near the South Caucasian pipeline, on crops, pastures, along roads, in forests, schools.

As a result, 73 unexploded shells, 598 small bombs, 6 meteorological radio direction finders used for military purposes, 2 kamikaze drones (defused), 2 missile chips, and parts of 100 exploded missiles were found.

Armenia has launched missile attacks targeting civilian settlements and infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan shortly after it resumed attacks near occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.

On October 4, Armenia launched missile attack on Ganja, Azerbaijan's second largest populated city. There were also attacks on Mingachevir city that has a hydroelectric power station as well as on Khizi and Abheron region on the same day.







