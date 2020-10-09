Shell with white phosphorus found in Fuzuli fired by Armenian Armed Forces - agency

By Trend





Special mobile groups of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) conducted operational-search activities in the Fuzuli district, the agency told Trend.

According to ANAMA, on October 8, a 122-mm D-4 smoke shell stuffed with 3.6 kg of white phosphorus (P-4), fired by the Armenian Armed Forces, was found.

The use of such shells against civilians targets is prohibited by the requirements of international humanitarian law, said the agency.

From September 27 to October 8, ANAMA, based on 333 signals (operational calls), carried out 313 operational and urgent operational visits.

The territories of houses and household plots were inspected in Aghdam, Aghdash, Aghjabadi, Barda, Beylagan, Bilasuvar, Jabrayil, Goranboy, Naftalan, Fuzuli, Tartar, Shamkir, Hajigabul, Zardab districts, in the territory of the cities of Mingachevir thermal power plant, near the South Caucasian pipeline, on crops, pastures, along roads, in forests, schools.

As a result, 73 unexploded shells, 598 small bombs, 6 meteorological radio direction finders used for military purposes, 2 kamikaze drones (defused), 2 missile chips, and parts of 100 exploded missiles were found.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.



The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.







