Armenian aggression has dealt serious blow to peace, security in region

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Armenian aggression has dealt a serious blow to peace and security in the region, Labor and Social Protection Minister Sahil Babayev said during a video meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Junichi Wada on October 8.

The minister stated that although the UN Security Council adopted four resolutions on the immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories, Armenia has been occupying Azerbaijani lands for almost 30 years and committing a series of military provocations against Azerbaijan.

“Since September 27, the positions of Azerbaijan’s military units and its residential areas have been under heavy artillery fire from Armenia. The Azerbaijani army carried out successful counteroffensive operations against the enemy and liberated part of the lands from occupation.”

The minister stressed that 30 Azerbaijani civilians were killed, 143 wounded, 66 civilian objects and 427 private houses were damaged as a result of the recent terrorist attack by Armenia.

“Azerbaijan is fighting for justice to put an end to Armenian aggression, which has dealt a serious blow to peace and security in the region as a whole,” the minister stated.

Furthermore, Babayev emphasized the importance of developing relations between Azerbaijan and Japan in all spheres, noting that economic cooperation is a priority of relations between two countries.

He briefed the ambassador about recent reforms in Azerbaijan in the sphere of labor, employment and social protection, measures of economic and social support taken during the pandemic.

The minister highlighted the importance of creating a legal framework for the development of bilateral relations with Japan in the field of labor, employment and social protection and intensifying efforts in this regard.

In turn, ambassador emphasized his commitment to intensify efforts to develop relations between the two countries, as well as cooperation in the social sphere, during his diplomatic career in Azerbaijan.

The sides discussed the development of relations in the sphere of labor, employment and social protection.

The possibility of signing a Memorandum of Understanding to organize bilateral cooperation in the field of medical and social rehabilitation, prosthetic and orthopedic rehabilitation services for people with disabilities was also high on the agenda.