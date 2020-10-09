Azerbaijan battles fires caused by heavy shelling from Armenian Armed Forces

By Trend





The Armenian Armed Forces, shelling from heavy artillery and missile launchers, Azerbaijani settlements, civilian objects, including private and apartment buildings, farms, continue to cause destruction and fires, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations told Trend.

“A shell fired by the Armenian Armed Forces caused a fire in a private house in Aghjabadi district. The relevant forces of the fire-fighting service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, involved in the scene, have managed to prevent the spread of fire to nearby houses,” said the ministry.

“An artillery shell fired by the Armenian side, caused fire in an auxiliary building, consisting of flammable structures in Aghdam district. Thanks to the coordinated actions of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, nearby houses were protected from fire,” the ministry noted.

Moreover, the ministry received information about fire in a private house in Aghdam district.

“In order to extinguish the fires that arose as a result of Armenian shelling at various objects, including civil ones, as well as in private and apartment buildings, farms, infrastructure facilities, the ministry is working in an enhanced mode,” said the message.

In connection with emergency situations, the ministry asks to call the hotline - #112.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

On October 6th, at about 9 pm (GMT+4), Armenian Armed Forces launched missiles at Azerbaijani Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the largest strategic project in the region, which plays an important role in Europe's energy security. Azerbaijani army was able to disable the missiles in the air, so no damage was done to the pipeline.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.







