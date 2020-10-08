TODAY.AZ / Politics

Erdogan says Turkey next to Azerbaijan in its just struggle till end

08 October 2020 [17:45] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Turkey will be next to Azerbaijan in its just struggle till the end, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.

"For about 30 years, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has remained unresolved. Currently, Azerbaijan is conducting counter-offensive operations to liberate its lands from the Armenian occupation. Turkey will be next to Azerbaijan in its just struggle till the end. I call on all countries that support justice to be next to Azerbaijan," said the Turkish president.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/198286.html

Print version

Views: 4

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also