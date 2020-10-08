Azerbaijan NGOs specialized in human rights protection protest Amnesty International's statement

By Trend

Azerbaijan NGOs specialized in human rights protection made an appeal in protest of Amnesty International's statement, Trend reports citing the appeal.

"As the NGOs of Azerbaijan specialized in human rights protection, we express our deep concern and dissatisfaction with your statement on protection of civilians in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict," the appeal said.

"As a human rights organization, your position on the importance of protecting civilians within the framework of humanitarian law, as well as international human rights, is commendable. Unfortunately, your statement is biased and unjustified," the appeal said.

"Thus, in the statement you note that Khankendi and Shusha were bombed by Azerbaijani military forces, but you do not mention that in fact it is Armenia which has grossly violated the norms and principles of international humanitarian law, including the 1949 Geneva Conventions, in Ganja, Tartar, Mingachevir, Barda, Beylagan, Agjabadi, Khizi and other cities and villages densely populated by Azerbaijani civilians, openly attempting to expand the scale and geography of the conflict," the appeal said.

"We would like to draw your attention to the fact that 27 Azerbaijani civilians were killed, 141 people were injured and more than 500 residential buildings and civil facilities were destroyed as a result of Armenian missile strikes. A selective approach to such an important and sensitive issue is a complete violation of the principle of impartiality from the perspective of human rights," the appeal said.

"However, cluster bombs used by the Armenian army, in violation of international law, have caused significant damage to civilians and infrastructure in villages and towns in and around the conflict zone. The norms and principles of international law justify the operations of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces to restore the territorial integrity of our country and ensure the security of the civilian population," the appeal said.

"In view of the above-mentioned facts, we appeal to you on behalf of the NGOs of Azerbaijan specialized in human rights protection, calling you to condemn the provocative military aggression and war crimes committed by Armenia against the Azerbaijani people," the appeal said.

"Please find attached the infographics illustrating the recent war crimes of Armenia against Azerbaijan," the appeal said.