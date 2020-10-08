Activities of companies engaged in illegal entrepreneurship in occupied Azerbaijani territories disclosed

By Trend





The companies involved in illegal mining, including those operating gold and mining deposits, as well as those engaged in the sturgeon and black caviar fishing, electricity production, illegal sale of watches, banking in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, were revealed, Trend reports on Oct. 7 with reference to the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office.

The tax audits were carried out on the basis of a court decision.

In accordance with the results of tax audits and the conclusions of the forensic accounting expertise, there were well-grounded suspicions that six companies carried out the illegal business activity, having received profit in the amount of over 306 million manat ($180 million).