Russian president talks about obligations towards Armenia within CSTO

By Trend





The current situation over Nagorno Karabakh is a tragedy, for which Russia is very worried, the country’s President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin, Trend reports referring to TASS.

Russia hopes for ending the ongoing armed conflict, but if it’s not finally resolved in the near future, the parties need anyway to a ceasefire as soon as possible, Putin said.

"We hope that this conflict will be ended in the very near future, but if it’s not completely settled - apparently, this is still a long way off - in any case, we call, and I want to say this again, call for a ceasefire, and this should be done as soon as possible," noted the president.

According to the Russian leader, the Armenian leadership has no questions for Russia regarding the fulfillment of allied obligations.

"As it’s known, Armenia is a member of Collective Security Treaty Organization, and we have certain obligations to Armenia within the treaty," Putin reminded. "However, the hostilities, to our great regret, still continue. They are not being conducted on the territory of Armenia," the president stressed.

"As for the obligations to be fulfilled by Russia within the treaty, we have always fulfilled and will continue to fulfill our obligations," added Putin.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.



The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.