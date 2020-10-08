Russian expert: Armenia's resources for waging war to last 2-3 weeks

By Trend





Armenia’s resources for waging war with Azerbaijan, including ammunition and fuel, will last for another 2-3 weeks of active hostilities, after which Yerevan will simply have nothing to fight, Russian military expert Igor Korotchenko said.

Korotchenko made the remark in his interview to the correspondent of Russia’s Vestnik Kavkaza Information-Analytical Agency, commenting on the current situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, Trend reports.

"What’s proceeding now in the conflict zone is full-scale hostilities between the Armenian and Azerbaijani Armed Forces on the territory of Azerbaijan. This is a war,” he said. “According to my estimates, Armenia will be able to maintain the current level of tension in the hostilities from two to three weeks, then its resources will be depleted unless new external military support is given.”

“It should be understood that war is war, both successes and failures happen in it, and here everything depends on the competent planning of hostilities by the armed forces of Azerbaijan. So far, the tactics were chosen by them, that is a gradual movement forward with saving the lives of soldiers and using high-precision weapons, give its results, as we can see, at least from the reports of Azerbaijani officials. Armenia responds to this by shelling peaceful cities of Azerbaijan”, Korotchenko noted.

"This is a war crime, for which responsibility is provided for in the framework of an international criminal court or an international tribunal in the Hague. According to the Geneva Conventions, which regulate the rules of war, cities and civilians are inviolable. Therefore, the actions committed by Armenia are outside the framework of international law and constitute a criminal offense," he emphasized.

“The military-political leadership of Armenia is doing this, in my opinion, with the aim of provoking Azerbaijan to retaliatory actions in order to then portray itself as a victim of aggression. Amid the failures that Armenian Armed Forces are suffering in the battles for Nagorno Karabakh, Yerevan’s attempt to involve Russia and the CSTO to wage war on its side is quite obvious. Namely for this, Azerbaijani cities are shelled from Armenia," concluded the expert.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.



The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.