Armenia uses cluster bombs against Azerbaijani civlians in Goranboy

By Trend

Armenian Armed Forces used four cluster bombs against the civilian population in Azerbaijan's Goranboy district, the use of which is prohibited by international conventions, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

“Exploded shells were scattered around the targeted territory. As a result of the attack, resident of Gizilhajili village of Goranboy district was killed," ANAMA said.

"During the inspection exercises carried out by the ANAMA’s specialists, 144 exploded 9N235 bombs, as well as 300 unexploded M85 bombs were found. We would like to note that these bombs were included in the class of prohibited ammunition in 2008 in accordance with the Convention on Cluster Ammunition (CCM),” ANAMA said.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

On October 6th, at about 9 pm (GMT+4), Armenian Armed Forces launched missiles at Azerbaijani Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the largest strategic project in the region, which plays an important role in Europe's energy security. Azerbaijani army was able to disable the missiles in the air, so no damage was done to the pipeline.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.







